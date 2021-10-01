International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

NYSE IBM traded up $2.57 on Friday, reaching $141.50. The company had a trading volume of 91,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.61 and a 200-day moving average of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

