Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 550 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hourglass Capital LLC lessened its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.03. The stock had a trading volume of 30,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,424. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $118.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

