Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €42.90 ($50.47).

BOSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

ETR:BOSS traded down €0.36 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €52.08 ($61.27). The company had a trading volume of 271,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €44.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1 year high of €53.84 ($63.34). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,370.53.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

