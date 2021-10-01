Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €42.90 ($50.47).

BOSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

ETR:BOSS traded down €0.36 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €52.08 ($61.27). The company had a trading volume of 271,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €44.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1 year high of €53.84 ($63.34). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,370.53.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

