Dock Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.16 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Dock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0833 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a market cap of $60.57 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.08 or 0.00339986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00055182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00116427 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.10 or 0.00200348 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 861,327,826 coins and its circulating supply is 727,078,073 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

