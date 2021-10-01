PEPS Coin (PEPS) Trading Up 18.8% This Week

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 1st. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $166.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00149711 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,155,432 coins and its circulating supply is 61,377,966 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

