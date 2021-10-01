Nestree (EGG) Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a market cap of $7.29 million and approximately $336,149.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,788.83 or 1.00007826 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00079044 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00052166 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001130 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002120 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.64 or 0.00601940 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,740,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

