Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,231,008 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 49,459 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,234,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,590,818 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,912,829,000 after buying an additional 138,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,694,816,000 after buying an additional 90,968 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,281.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,397.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3,358.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,146.73.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

