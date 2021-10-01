Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,231,008 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 49,459 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,234,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,590,818 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,912,829,000 after buying an additional 138,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,694,816,000 after buying an additional 90,968 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,281.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,397.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3,358.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.
Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,146.73.
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
