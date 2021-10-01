Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,447 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.8% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $60,251,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,592,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,365 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $90,700,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $5.29 on Friday, hitting $3,279.75. 85,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,397.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,358.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,146.73.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

