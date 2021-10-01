Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 48,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 236,778 shares.The stock last traded at $32.11 and had previously closed at $31.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.63.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $709,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $412,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,033 shares of company stock worth $3,184,355 over the last ninety days. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,287,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,868,000 after purchasing an additional 644,756 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,452,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,552,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,598,000 after purchasing an additional 300,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,238,000 after purchasing an additional 258,627 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 186,100 shares during the period. 73.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

