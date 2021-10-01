Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Up 7%

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $84.14 and last traded at $84.06. 16,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,137,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 270.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.