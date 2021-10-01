Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$7.51, with a volume of 5216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSR shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outpeform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Friday, August 20th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.70. The firm has a market cap of C$425.49 million and a P/E ratio of 34.57.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$5.64 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.