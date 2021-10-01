Proxim Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:PRXM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Proxim Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:PRXM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS PRXM remained flat at $$0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. Proxim Wireless has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $5.22.

About Proxim Wireless

Proxim Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of broadband wireless network solutions. It also provides Wi-Fi, Point-to-Point, and Point-to-Multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance and backhaul applications. The firm’s products include Point-to-Multipoint/Wireless Broadband, Point-to-Point/Wireless Backhaul, Enterprise Wireless LAN, and Wireless NMS.

