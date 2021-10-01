Kusama (KSM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $161.35 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Kusama has a total market cap of $2.94 billion and $161.35 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kusama has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can now be bought for about $347.23 or 0.00726645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00066573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00106208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00143243 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,839.88 or 1.00114672 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.74 or 0.06807015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

