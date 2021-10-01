Smooth Love Potion Price Reaches $0.0710 (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $152.36 million and $353.74 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00055541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00116407 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.59 or 0.00202131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 2,145,135,756 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

