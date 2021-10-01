argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will report $22.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.90 million and the lowest is $10.00 million. argenx reported sales of $8.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 145.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full year sales of $534.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $487.48 million to $605.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $202.36 million, with estimates ranging from $105.85 million to $375.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.46 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 458.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in argenx by 69.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 38.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,482. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.45. argenx has a 12 month low of $244.98 and a 12 month high of $382.15.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

