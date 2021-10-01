Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,470 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $27,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $148.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

