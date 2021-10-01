$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will announce $2.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30 billion. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $184.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,052%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $4.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $13.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. The company had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.84 million.

LYV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

LYV stock traded up $7.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.01. 177,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,696. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after buying an additional 763,955 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15,212.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,248,000 after acquiring an additional 660,657 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 990.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after acquiring an additional 409,161 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.9% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,019,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,329,000 after acquiring an additional 315,780 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,369,000 after acquiring an additional 311,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

