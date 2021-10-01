Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. HSBC cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.34.

Shares of BABA traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.80. The company had a trading volume of 494,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,870,135. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.02 and its 200-day moving average is $204.70. The company has a market capitalization of $390.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

