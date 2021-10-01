Patriot Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 7.6% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $82,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $85.54. 199,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,688,767. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%.

