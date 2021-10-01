Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.52.

Several research firms have weighed in on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:UMPQ traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $20.72. 41,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,086. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Umpqua by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Umpqua by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

