Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 861.43 ($11.25).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOY. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.93) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of LON:BOY traded down GBX 32.50 ($0.42) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 845 ($11.04). 138,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,012. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 930.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 869.51. Bodycote has a one year low of GBX 577 ($7.54) and a one year high of GBX 1,007 ($13.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Bodycote’s payout ratio is 1.84%.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

