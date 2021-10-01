Short Interest in Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Declines By 77.9%

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the August 31st total of 423,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

PUBGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays set a $15.97 price objective on Publicis Groupe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $15.97 target price on Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Publicis Groupe stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.87. 41,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,145. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

