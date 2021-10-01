A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $72.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. A-Mark Precious Metals traded as high as $63.00 and last traded at $62.84, with a volume of 927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.02.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMRK. TheStreet upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $1,504,495.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,048 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after purchasing an additional 284,883 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 175,261.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 436,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 23.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after acquiring an additional 75,711 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 24.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,797,000 after acquiring an additional 67,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $709.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 69.81% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

