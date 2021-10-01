Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives $1,641.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,641.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.1% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $3.89 on Friday, reaching $1,351.89. 22,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,445. Shopify has a 1 year low of $875.00 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00. The company has a market cap of $168.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,499.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,343.07.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

