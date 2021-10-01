Short Interest in Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) Drops By 78.9%

Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LVTTF stock remained flat at $$0.34 during trading on Friday. Levitee Labs has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.84.

