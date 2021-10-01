SuperFarm Hits Market Capitalization of $66.98 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. SuperFarm has a market cap of $66.98 million and $33.52 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00015134 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000104 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006478 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SUPERUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.