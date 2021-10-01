Wagerr Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Wagerr has a total market cap of $6.32 million and approximately $5,428.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007857 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012541 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007370 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.00 or 0.00498055 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 218,269,507 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

