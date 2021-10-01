The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,458,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,594 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.73% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $933,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $380.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,373. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $397.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

