Total Energy Services Inc Acquires 260,400 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 260,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,149,041.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 292,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,290,244.24.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

On Tuesday, August 31st, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 191,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$731,072.08.

On Thursday, July 29th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 131,200 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$579,182.40.

Shares of Total Energy Services stock traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.74. The company had a trading volume of 16,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,480. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.15. The stock has a market cap of C$210.56 million and a PE ratio of -16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.95 and a 1-year high of C$4.99.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$84.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Total Energy Services to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Total Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.33.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.