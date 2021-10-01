Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.4% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock traded up $40.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,713.78. 50,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,811. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,433.23 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,783.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2,484.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

