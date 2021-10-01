Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $2.78 Million Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after buying an additional 33,557 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 407.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.74. The stock had a trading volume of 162,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,430. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.90. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $39.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

