Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSNL shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $94,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $83,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,787 shares of company stock worth $2,753,745 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 66.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 38.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 79.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 7.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.28. The stock had a trading volume of 23,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,673. Personalis has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

