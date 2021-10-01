VIG (VIG) Price Up 9.7% This Week

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last week, VIG has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. VIG has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $146.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000157 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000914 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 888,078,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

