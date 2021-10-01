Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.100-$7.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Travel + Leisure also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.300 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of TNL traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.22. The stock had a trading volume of 25,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,898. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.34.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

