Woodcoin (LOG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $61,701.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $714,562.92 and approximately $61,701.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,864.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,290.77 or 0.06875157 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.27 or 0.00347369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $540.23 or 0.01128655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00107273 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.16 or 0.00543535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.30 or 0.00422648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.39 or 0.00289126 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

