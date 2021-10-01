Analysts Expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $210.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will report sales of $210.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $197.00 million and the highest is $224.80 million. LendingClub reported sales of $74.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year sales of $725.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $673.75 million to $777.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%.

LC has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

LC stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 28,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,320. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $242,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $30,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,951 shares of company stock worth $564,717. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LC. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter worth $99,447,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in LendingClub by 299.2% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,320 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at $17,414,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LendingClub by 642.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after acquiring an additional 966,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.