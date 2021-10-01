Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 50.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,900 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.85. 404,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,074,686. The company has a market cap of $423.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.24 and a 200 day moving average of $167.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

