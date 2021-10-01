Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives $28.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

CERE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Cerevel Therapeutics stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,932. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.10. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 61,387 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.57 per share, with a total value of $1,753,826.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 305,824 shares of company stock worth $7,899,412 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERE. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

