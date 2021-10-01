Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.75. 580,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,649,985. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.06.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

