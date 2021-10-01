Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 73.6% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Pacific Ventures Group stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. 161,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,145. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45. Pacific Ventures Group has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.18.
Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ventures Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ventures Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.