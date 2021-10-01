Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 73.6% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Pacific Ventures Group stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. 161,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,145. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45. Pacific Ventures Group has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.18.

Get Pacific Ventures Group alerts:

Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc operates as investment group which concentrates on consumer products in the food, beverage and alcohol related industries. The company was founded on October 3, 1986 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ventures Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ventures Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.