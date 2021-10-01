Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $184.85 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 815,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 3.4% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $184,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,127 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after buying an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,625,000 after buying an additional 1,452,645 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.34.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,870,135. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.70. The stock has a market cap of $392.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

