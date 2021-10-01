Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 31,563 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,059% compared to the average volume of 999 call options.
NYSE ING traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $14.63. 467,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,768,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.96.
ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on ING. Barclays lowered shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.51.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 34.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 78.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,179 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 15.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 814,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 111,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.
About ING Groep
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
