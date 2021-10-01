Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 31,563 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,059% compared to the average volume of 999 call options.

NYSE ING traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $14.63. 467,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,768,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.96.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ING. Barclays lowered shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 34.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 78.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,179 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 15.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 814,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 111,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

