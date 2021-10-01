Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 661% compared to the typical daily volume of 329 call options.

PWSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on PowerSchool from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

PowerSchool stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.85. 25,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,533. PowerSchool has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

