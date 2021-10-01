Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 49 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,228 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,157 shares of company stock valued at $64,698,024. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $7.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $767.86. The stock had a trading volume of 746,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,744,320. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $720.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $676.74. The company has a market cap of $760.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.28, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $606.65.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

