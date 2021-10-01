AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 51.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,654 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.0% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,532,000 after buying an additional 14,811,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of AT&T by 604.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after buying an additional 3,240,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.19. 655,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,525,750. The stock has a market cap of $194.14 billion, a PE ratio of -87.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.07. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

