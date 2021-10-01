Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Raised by KEMPER Corp

KEMPER Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 782,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 8.6% of KEMPER Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. KEMPER Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $51,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,055.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,589. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.15. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.356 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

