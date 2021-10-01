iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $338,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.95. The stock had a trading volume of 126,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,916. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.63 and a 52-week high of $293.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.