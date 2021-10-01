Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.640-$2.660 EPS.

JCI traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,571. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average is $67.64.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

