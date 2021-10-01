Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 151 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.42.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.66. The stock had a trading volume of 43,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,959. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $330.12 and its 200 day moving average is $302.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $212.45 and a twelve month high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

