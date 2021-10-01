Datamine FLUX Hits Market Capitalization of $174,245.99 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $174,245.99 and approximately $4,031.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00066774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00106273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00143209 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,703.99 or 0.99664394 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.13 or 0.06765189 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 691,483 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

